British retailer Next, U.S. investor in talks on joint bid for Arcadia - Sky News

Fashion retailer Next is in talks with American investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management for a joint bid to gain control of Arcadia fashion group, which collapsed into administration last month, Sky News reported on Friday.

The two companies were "likely, but not certain" to bid for Arcadia ahead of a revised deadline next Monday, the Sky News report added, citing sources. (https://bit.ly/3r89qv6)

Next and Davidson Kempner Capital Management did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683))

