British retailer Next, U.S. investor in talks on joint bid for Arcadia - Sky News

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Next NXT.L is in talks with American investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management for a joint bid to gain control of Arcadia fashion group, which collapsed into administration last month, Sky News reported on Friday.

The two companies were "likely, but not certain" to bid for Arcadia ahead of a revised deadline next Monday, the Sky News report added, citing sources. (https://bit.ly/3r89qv6)

Next and Davidson Kempner Capital Management did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.