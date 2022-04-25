British retailer McColl's warns on profit after weak Easter sales

April 25 (Reuters) - British convenience store chain McColl's MCLSM.L on Monday forecast tepid annual core profit after a weaker-than-expected Easter performance, dented by lower consumer spending and supply chain disruptions.

The company, which operates more than 1,100 convenience stores expects its full-year adjusted core profit to not exceed 20 million pounds ($25.48 million).

($1 = 0.7848 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

