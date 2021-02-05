FCCN

British retailer French Connection receives takeover approaches

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Hannah Mckay / Reuters

Struggling British fashion retailer French Connection has received two takeover approaches, it said on Friday.

The group said one approach is from Spotlight Brands in conjunction with Gordon Brothers International and the other is from Go Global Retail in conjunction with HMJ International Services Ltd.

French Connection said the talks were at a very early stage and there was no certainty an offer would be made.

