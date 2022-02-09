British retailer Dunelm posts record half-year pretax profit

Feb 9 (Reuters) - British retailer Dunelm Group DNLM.L reported on Wednesday a record pretax profit in the first half of the year, citing strong sales growth and continued outperformance of the market in homeware and furniture.

The group, which operates more than 170 stores across the UK, posted for the 26 weeks ended Dec. 25 a profit before tax up 25.3% to 140.8 million pounds ($190.83 million), in line with its forecast of around 140 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((juliette.portala@tr.com; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.