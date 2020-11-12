British retailer B&M sees profit double on strong sales during pandemic

B&M, the British discount retailer that entered the FTSE 100 index in September, on Thursday reported a 95% rise in first-half core earnings as its low prices and out-of-town stores chimed with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - B&M BMEB.L, the British discount retailer that entered the FTSE 100 index in September, on Thursday reported a 95% rise in first-half core earnings as its low prices and out-of-town stores chimed with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells everything from homewares and toys to electricals and food, said it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 295.6 million pounds ($389.6 million) in the six months to Sept. 26, up from 151.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

The group, whose full name is B&M European Value Retail, said revenue increased 25.3% to 2.24 billion pounds.

Like-for-like sales at B&M UK, whose stores were allowed to stay open through lockdowns because they sell some food, rose 23%.

The group said B&M UK's sales growth was expected to moderate over the second half, but so far had been at a similar level to the first half.

B&M has expanded rapidly. It plans 40-50 B&M UK gross openings in the full 2020-21 year, offset by 10 closures.

Shares in the group, up 49% over the last year, closed Wednesday at 501.4 pence, valuing the business at 5 billion pounds - that's more than the market capitalisation of Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Britain's second biggest supermarket group by sales.

