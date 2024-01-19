News & Insights

British retail sales fell 3.2% in December

January 19, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes fell by 3.2% in December from November, the biggest decline in nearly three years, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast that sales volumes would fall by a median 0.5% on the month although the estimates ranged widely.

