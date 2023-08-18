British retail sales fall 1.2% in July

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British retail sales were 1.2% lower in July than in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales volumes would fall by 0.5% on the month.

