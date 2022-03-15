British regulator gives power suppliers extra month to move to new price cap

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator on Tuesday extended the transition period for suppliers to move to new price cap levels by one month, to cut the risk for power companies from high demand and steep costs in a volatile market.

