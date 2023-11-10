News & Insights

British regulator confirms review of new pen for Lilly's Mounjaro drug

November 10, 2023 — 05:48 am EST

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), on Friday confirmed that it is reviewing a new injection pen that Eli Lilly LLY.N plans to use for the U.S. drugmaker's Mounjaro drug against obesity and diabetes.

Eli Lilly on Thursday told Reuters that it has not yet gained approval in Britain for the pen, even though the drug Mounjaro itself was given the go-ahead there, adding to uncertainty over the timing of the product's launch.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in London; editing by Jason Neely Writing by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt)

