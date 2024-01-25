British regulator clears Lilly's injection pen for weight-loss drug Mounjaro

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's drug regulator on Thursday said it approved Eli Lilly's LLY.N injection pen to administer the drug Mounjaro against obesity and diabetes.

The four-dose pen, covering a month's treatment, is branded as Kwikpen, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)

