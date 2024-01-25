News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

British regulator clears Lilly's injection pen for weight-loss drug Mounjaro

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 25, 2024 — 11:19 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's drug regulator on Thursday said it approved Eli Lilly's LLY.N injection pen to administer the drug Mounjaro against obesity and diabetes.

The four-dose pen, covering a month's treatment, is branded as Kwikpen, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.