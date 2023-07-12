British recruiter PageGroup's quarterly profit declines amid tough job market

Recasts para 1, adds CEO comment in para 2 and market expectations in para 3

July 12 (Reuters) - PageGroup PAGE.L said on Wednesday candidates were more reluctant to change jobs as confidence took a hit amid tough job market conditions in Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, hurting the recruitment firm's quarterly profits.

"The challenging conditions we saw towards the end of 2022 and in Q1 2023 continued into Q2, with lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision making and candidates being more reluctant to accept offers," PageGroup CEO Nicholas Kirk said.

PageGroup expects 2023 operating profit to be in line with market expectations of 137.6 million pounds. It reported operating profit of 196.1 million pounds in 2022.

The company, which operates in 37 countries, reported second-quarter gross profit of 263.5 million pound ($341.36 million), down 6.5% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7719 pounds)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

