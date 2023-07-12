News & Insights

British recruiter PageGroup's quarterly profit declines amid tough job market

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

July 12, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Anchal Rana and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Recasts para 1, adds CEO comment in para 2 and market expectations in para 3

July 12 (Reuters) - PageGroup PAGE.L said on Wednesday candidates were more reluctant to change jobs as confidence took a hit amid tough job market conditions in Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, hurting the recruitment firm's quarterly profits.

"The challenging conditions we saw towards the end of 2022 and in Q1 2023 continued into Q2, with lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision making and candidates being more reluctant to accept offers," PageGroup CEO Nicholas Kirk said.

PageGroup expects 2023 operating profit to be in line with market expectations of 137.6 million pounds. It reported operating profit of 196.1 million pounds in 2022.

The company, which operates in 37 countries, reported second-quarter gross profit of 263.5 million pound ($341.36 million), down 6.5% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7719 pounds)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.