British railway workers to strike on Oct. 1

British railway workers from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take strike action on Oct. 1 in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions, a union said on Tuesday.

The RMT trade union said the 24-hour strike action would "bring the railway to an effective standstill". It comes after receiving no further offers from the industry to arrive at a negotiated settlement, the union added.

