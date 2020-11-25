British publisher Future to buy owner of Go Compare in 594 mln pound deal

Nov 25 (Reuters) - British publisher Future PLC FUTR.L agreed to buy GoCo Group GOCO.L, the owner of Go Compare, one of Britain's leading price comparison sites for financial products, in a deal valued at 594 million pounds ($792.87 million), the companies announced on Wednesday.

The companies added GoCo Group shareholders will receive 0.052497 new Future shares and 33 pence in cash, valuing each GoCo Group share at 136 pence.

GoCo Group shares jumped to over a two-year high following the announcement. Future shares were down about 5% at 0912 GMT.

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

