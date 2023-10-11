British pub group Marston's expects operating profit to improve in 2024

Adds sector background in paragraph 2, operating margin targets in paragraph 5

Oct 11 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's MARS.L said on Wednesday it expects operating profitability to improve more than forecasted in fiscal 2024 after it cut headcount at its head office in an effort to reduce costs.

Pub groups in Britain have been grappling with high costs of raw materials, energy and labour as inflation remains stubbornly high. However, costs have started to ease over the past couple of months, although the cost-of-living crisis remains a threat as cash-strapped customers cut down on discretionary spending.

Wolverhampton-based Marston's, which reported a 10.1% rise in like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks to Sept. 30, said it reduced head office headcount costs by about 5 million pounds ($6.14 million).

The pub group, which operates about 1,415 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales, said it was targeting an improvement of at least 200 basis points to operating profit margins over the next two-three years. Of this, 50 basis points has been achieved through the cost reduction, it added

($1 = 0.8139 pounds)

