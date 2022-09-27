British power company SSE says inclement weather to hit half-year renewable output

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SSE Plc SSE.L said on Tuesday it expected to report half-year adjusted earnings of at least 40 pence per share, as unfavourable weather hit its renewable energy output but gas storage and flexible thermal businesses performed well.

The British power company also reiterated its forecast of full-year adjusted earnings per share to be at least 120 pence.

($1 = 0.9234 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

