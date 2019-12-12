British pound surges after exit poll says Conservatives to win with majority of 86

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sterling surged more than 2% to a 2019 high against the dollar on Thursday after an exit poll indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority of 86 seats in Britain's election.

The pound soared to $1.3476 GBP=D3, up 2.2% after the exit poll release. Sterling also rallied 2% against the euro to 82.85 pence EURGBP=D3.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Editing by William James)

