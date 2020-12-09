US Markets

British pound falls about 0.5% after Johnson-von der Leyen meeting

Hideyuki Sano Reuters
The British pound fell 0.5% in early Asian trade on Thursday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed they have until Sunday to take a "firm decision" about the future of trade talks.

The pound last traded at $1.3340 GBP=D4.

