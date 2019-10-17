US Markets

British pound drops after N. Ireland's DUP says cannot back Brexit deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The British pound skidded on Thursday after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said it could not support the Brexit deal as it currently stands. [nS8N25U039]

Sterling slid as much as 0.6% to $1.2748 GBP=D3, and also declined 0.5% versus the euro to as low as 86.81 pence EURGBP=D3, before steadying and recouping some of those losses.

