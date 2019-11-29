Energy

British police says dealing with shooting incident at London Bridge

Contributor
Peter Nicholls Reuters
Published

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital.

By Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British police shot dead a man on London Bridge on Friday, Sky news reported.

The BBC said two shots had been fired. Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement.

A spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot."

The ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Andy Bruce; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden and Mike Collett-White)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular