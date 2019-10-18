British police arrest man in Manchester after knife reports

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British police arrested a man on Friday after reports of a man with a knife at Manchester Arndale Centre but said there was no wider threat to the city.

"Police remain in attendance at Manchester Arndale Centre following reports of a man with a knife," police said. "Officers attended and a man has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning."

"There are no reported injuries," police said. "There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas)

