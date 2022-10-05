British PM Truss says she will lower tax burden

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would lower the country's tax burden in a speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference on Wednesday, adding that the Conservatives would always be the party of low taxes.

"We will lower our tax burden," she said.

