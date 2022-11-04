British PM Sunak expected to shelve plans to privatise Channel 4 -FT

Credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON

November 04, 2022 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to put off the proposed privatisation of publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4, Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Prime Minister's office has signalled the decision to drop the sale to the TV industry and parliament as he reviews campaign pledges and decides whether it is the right time to take them forward to streamline a packed legislative schedule, the report said.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter