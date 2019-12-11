British PM Johnson says election could not be tighter

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's electoral contest could not be tighter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, a day before the vote.

"This could not be more critical, it could not be tighter. I'm just saying to everybody the risk is very real that we could tomorrow be going into another hung parliament, that's more drift, more dither, more delay, more paralysis for this country," he told Sky News.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

