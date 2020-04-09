British PM Johnson continues to improve in intensive care - spokesman

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to improve in intensive care and is in good spirits, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding he has been receiving standard oxygen treatment.

"The prime minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care ... he is in good spirits," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister thanks the NHS (National Health Service) for the brilliant care which it is providing. The clap for carers has provided wonderful, unifying moments for the entire country."

