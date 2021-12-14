US Markets
British pest control firm Rentokil to buy Terminix in $6.7 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British pest control company Rentokil RTO.L said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based peer Terminix Global TMX.N in a $6.7 billion cash-and-stock deal.

The deal implies a value of $55 per Terminix share, representing a 47% premium to Terminix's closing price on Monday.

