British pest control firm Rentokil to buy Terminix in $6.7 bln deal
Dec 14 (Reuters) - British pest control company Rentokil RTO.L said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based peer Terminix Global TMX.N in a $6.7 billion cash-and-stock deal.
The deal implies a value of $55 per Terminix share, representing a 47% premium to Terminix's closing price on Monday.
(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
