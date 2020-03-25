British parliament approves emergency coronavirus legislation

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Britain's upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved emergency legislation designed to help the government tackle the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for the far-reaching bill to become law.

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain's upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved emergency legislation designed to help the government tackle the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for the far-reaching bill to become law.

The laws will create temporary powers across different areas, from giving police and immigration officers the ability to detain people to protect public health, to allowing people to leave their jobs to volunteer in the health service.

Having been approved by parliament's elected lower house earlier this week, the bill now only requires the rubber stamp of 'Royal Assent' before it officially becomes law. This is expected by Thursday, and could come earlier.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More