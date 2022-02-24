British outsourcer Serco's annual profit beats market expectations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco Group SRP.L posted a 40% surge in annual profit on Thursday to beat analysts' expectations, boosted by coronavirus-related contracts, acquisitions and a recovery in leisure and transport contracts.

The company, one of the suppliers supporting Britain's COVID-19 test-and-trace programme, said underlying trading profit was 229 million pounds ($309.01 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, topping analysts' average expectations of 223 million pounds.

It kept its 2022 outlook unchanged.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.