British outsourcer Serco boosts profit outlook

May 26 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco SRP.L boosted its annual profit outlook on Thursday, as it won more government contracts around the world.

Serco, a supplier to Britain's COVID-19 test-and-trace programme during the pandemic, now expects 2022 underlying trading profit of 225 million pounds ($282.7 million), about 30 million pounds ahead of its previous estimate.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.