British outsourcer Serco boosts profit outlook

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published

British outsourcer Serco boosted its annual profit outlook on Thursday, as it won more government contracts around the world.

May 26 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco SRP.L boosted its annual profit outlook on Thursday, as it won more government contracts around the world.

Serco, a supplier to Britain's COVID-19 test-and-trace programme during the pandemic, now expects 2022 underlying trading profit of 225 million pounds ($282.7 million), about 30 million pounds ahead of its previous estimate.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More