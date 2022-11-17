British outsourcer Mitie's half-year profit drops; announces employee support plan

November 17, 2022 — 02:41 am EST

Nov 17 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie MTO.L posted a lower half-yearly profit on Thursday and put forward a 10 million pound ($11.9 million) support plan for employees amid a cost-of-living crisis that has squeezed Britons as inflation hits record levels.

The company, which provides engineering, security and cleaning services and employs about 68,000 workers, said the "winter support package" includes one-off bonuses and retail discounts along with other measures for hourly-paid workers.

