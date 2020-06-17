US Markets
BP

British oil major BP raises $12 bln in debt, says FT

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

British oil major BP Plc raised $12 billion of debt with equity-like features, taking advantage of low interest rates to fortify its balance sheet, the Financial Times (FT) reported https://www.ft.com/content/6213ac92-9d7b-41da-9353-a2be17a37a96 on Wednesday.

Adds details from the FT report

June 17 (Reuters) - British oil major BP Plc BP.L raised $12 billion of debt with equity-like features, taking advantage of low interest rates to fortify its balance sheet, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.

The report of the fundraising comes days after BP decided to write off up to $17.5 billion from the value of its assets, betting the COVID-19 crisis would pressure energy demand and accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels.

The oil company raised $5 billion, 4.75 billion euros ($5.34 billion) and 1.25 billion pounds, the FT said, adding that BP locked in annual interest rates as low as 3.25% on some of its new euro notes.

BP had previously never raised money by issuing hybrid bonds, which place less of a strain on the balance sheet because the principal never has to be repaid, the newspaper said.

BP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8893 euros)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular