Commodities

British officials say case of foot and mouth disease suspected in Norfolk

Contributor
Natalie Grover Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

A suspected case of foot and mouth disease is being investigated in Norfolk, British officials said on Friday.

Adds background, detail

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - A suspected case of foot and mouth disease is being investigated in Norfolk, British officials said on Friday.

Movement restrictions and a 10 kilometre temporary control zone for animals have been implemented on the farm, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Preliminary testing does not indicate the presence of disease, but further work is now underway to fully rule it out, the Animal & Plant Health Agency tweeted on Friday.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, FMD is not readily transmissible to humans and is not a public health risk.

The last British outbreak was in 2007, but a particularly severe outbreak occurred in 2001, which culminated in the slaughter of more than 6 million animals.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular