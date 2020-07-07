British newspaper publisher Reach to cut 550 jobs

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Reach RCH.L said on Tuesday it would cut about 550 jobs - 12% of its workforce - after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising at its titles.

Reach, whose titles include the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, said second-quarter revenue declined 27.5%, with print revenue down 29.5% and digital revenue down 14.8%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

