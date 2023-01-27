British motor insurer Direct Line's CEO Penny James steps down

Adds details on departing CEO, background

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc DLGD.L said on Friday that its chief executive of nearly four years, Penny James, would step down with immediate effect, days after the British motor and home insurer axed its 2022 final dividend pay.

James, who joined Direct Line as CFO in late 2017, took over as CEO in May 2019 and steered the company through the pandemic when motor insurers performed well as restrictions limited the number of drivers on the road leading to fewer accidents.

Extreme weather spells in Britain in the past year have also led to more claims due to subsidence and burst pipes.

The company appointed Chief Commercial Officer Jon Greenwood as acting CEO.

