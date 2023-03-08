British motor insurer Admiral cuts dividend after full-year profit drop

March 08, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - British motor insurer Admiral ADML.L cut its full-year dividend on Wednesday after reporting a fall in its annual profit, hurt by increased claims and costs of car repairs.

The company reported a profit before tax of 469 million pounds ($554.55 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 769 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8457 pounds)

