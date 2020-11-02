British midcaps slip as Johnson locks down England on surging virus cases

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 drops 0.6%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British midcaps fell on Monday, with pub and restaurant operators among the biggest decliners, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a one-month national lockdown across England to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.6% as Britain was set for one of the most severe restrictions since its peacetime history after midnight on Thursday till Dec. 2, with a senior cabinet minister warning of extending a lockdown beyond that, if necessary.

Pub and restaurant operators J D Wetherspoon Plc JDW.L, Mitchells & Butlers Plc MAB.L and Marton's MARS.L tumbled between 5.5% and 11%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.2% with Primark-owner Associated British Foods Plc ABF.L slipping 3.7% after saying it would lose 375 million pounds of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Ocado Group Plc OCDO.L jumped 6% after it upgraded the annual core earnings outlook for Ocado Retail Ltd due to strong fourth quarter trading so far.

