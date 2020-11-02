NG

British midcaps slip as Johnson locks down England on surging virus cases

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British midcaps fell on Monday, with pub and restaurant operators among the biggest decliners, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a one-month national lockdown across England to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 drops 0.6%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British midcaps fell on Monday, with pub and restaurant operators among the biggest decliners, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a one-month national lockdown across England to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.6% as Britain was set for one of the most severe restrictions since its peacetime history after midnight on Thursday till Dec. 2, with a senior cabinet minister warning of extending a lockdown beyond that, if necessary.

Pub and restaurant operators J D Wetherspoon Plc JDW.L, Mitchells & Butlers Plc MAB.L and Marton's MARS.L tumbled between 5.5% and 11%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.2% with Primark-owner Associated British Foods Plc ABF.L slipping 3.7% after saying it would lose 375 million pounds of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Ocado Group Plc OCDO.L jumped 6% after it upgraded the annual core earnings outlook for Ocado Retail Ltd due to strong fourth quarter trading so far.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters