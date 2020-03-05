British midcaps gain as stimulus hopes intensify

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 250 up 0.3%, FTSE 100 dips 0.1%

March 5 (Reuters) - British midcaps rose on Thursday, as another dose of global central bank stimulus offered relief to equity markets in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, while the export-laden FTSE 100 was pressured by a stronger pound.

The mid-cap index .FTMC added 0.3%, led by gains for Spirent Communications SPT.L after the telecoms firm reported better-than-expected annual revenue and said it had not yet assumed a hit to business from the epidemic.

The IMF on Wednesday predicted global growth in 2020 would mark its slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis. It had earlier estimated an increase of 3.3%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.1%. Miners BHP Group BHPB.L and Rio Tinto RIO.L fell 3.4% and 4%, respectively, in ex-dividend trading.

