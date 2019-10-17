British mid-caps trip as Brexit mood sours, Grafton slumps

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published

Britain's FTSE 250 slid on Thursday after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) cast fresh doubts over the prospects of a Brexit deal, while shares of Grafton and rival building materials distributors were hammered after a profit warning.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.5%

N. Ireland's DUP says cannot back current Brexit deal

Grafton tumbles after profit alert, drags peers lower

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 250 slid on Thursday after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) cast fresh doubts over the prospects of a Brexit deal, while shares of Grafton and rival building materials distributors were hammered after a profit warning.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC, up more than 3% since last week amid a flurry of contrasting Brexit headlines, shed 0.5% after the DUP, which supports Boris Johnson's minority government, said it could not back the Brexit deal as it currently stands.

Shares of Grafton GFTU_u.L slid 10% after it warned on its annual profit, while peers Travis Perkins TPK.L, Howden Joinery HWDN.L and SIG SHI.L gave up between 2.3% and 6%.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE edged 0.1% higher by 0714 GMT, helped by gains in Unilever ULVR.L after its quarterly update and as other exporter firms rose due to a weaker pound.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More