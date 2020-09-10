British mid-caps bounce ahead of emergency Brexit talks, Morrisons slips

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.8%

Sept 10 (Reuters) - London's mid-cap FTSE 250 rose for the first time in three days on Thursday ahead of emergency Brexit talks over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the divorce treaty, while Morrisons tumbled after reporting a drop in half-year profit.

The supermarket group MRW.L dropped 4.5% even as it said it expected profit growth for the full year.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.8%. Games Workshop GAW.L jumped 17.1% to the top of the index after declaring a dividend.

After Britain explicitly stated that it would act outside international law by breaching the divorce treaty, European Union negotiators are trying to gauge how to deal with London after four years of tumultuous negotiations.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 0.2%.

