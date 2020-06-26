British mall owner Intu goes into administration

June 26 (Reuters) - Intu Properties INTUP.L has gone into administration but will keep all its malls open, the owner of Manchester's Trafford Centre said on Friday as it failed to secure a debt repayment holiday from its creditors.

The company, which had lined up KPMG as its administrator this month, said application is being made for James Robert Tucker, Michael Robert Pink and David John Pike of KPMG to be appointed as joint administrators for the group.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +919742735150; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.