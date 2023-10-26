British Library looks at evolution of fantasy genre in new exhibition

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - From "Beowulf" and George R.R. Martin’s “A Game of Thrones” to live-action role play costumes and Gandalf's staff from "The Lord of the Rings" films, a new London exhibition opening on Friday delves into the fantasy genre.

"Fantasy: Realms of Imagination", running at the British Library, features more than 100 items from around the world including manuscripts, first editions, games, film props and costumes.

The map of Narnia from C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" book series, Ursula K. Le Guin's drafts and drawings for her "Earthsea" novels and costumes and props from "The Dark Crystal" are among the items on show.

"(The) exhibition looks at the whole history of the genre of fantasy from its earliest roots in older forms of storytelling, like fairy tale, folk tale, epic narratives all the way through to where it's up today and how it's being continually re-adapted and reinterpreted by the fan communities," lead curator Tanya Kirk, told Reuters.

“Fantasy has never been as exciting as it is today."

"Fantasy: Realms of Imagination" runs until Feb. 25, 2024.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Rod Nickel)

