British lender OSB shares fall 20% after trading update

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

July 07, 2023 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British lender OSB Group's OSBO.L shares fell 20% on Friday, a day after the company said it would take a hit of up to 180 million pounds ($229.14 million) because its mortgage customers have moved more quickly that expected from higher rate products.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

