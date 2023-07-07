British lender OSB shares fall 20% after trading update

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British lender OSB Group's OSBO.L shares fell 20% on Friday, a day after the company said it would take a hit of up to 180 million pounds ($229.14 million) because its mortgage customers have moved more quickly that expected from higher rate products.

