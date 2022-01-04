British lender Amigo redeems $248 mln from notes due 2024

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

British subprime lender Amigo said on Tuesday it had redeemed early 184.1 million pounds ($247.89 million) of some senior notes due in 2024 as part of a new rescue plan it laid out last month.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo AMGO.L said on Tuesday it had redeemed early 184.1 million pounds ($247.89 million) of some senior notes due in 2024 as part of a new rescue plan it laid out last month.

The London-listed company said the early redemption will take place on Jan. 15, adding that it currently had unrestricted cash in excess of 280 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More