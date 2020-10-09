British Land To Resume Dividends; Sees Improved Rent Collection Ahead

(RTTNews) - British Land Co. plc (BRLAF.PK, BTLCY.PK, BLND.L) Friday announced its plan to resume dividend payments, which will be paid semi-annually at 80 percent of underlying earnings per share. The company said it intends to declare interim dividend on this basis in November.

In its trading update, the company said it is delivering clear outperformance versus the wider market with footfall 21 percent ahead of the benchmark.

Looking ahead, the company expects September quarter rent collection to improve further over the coming weeks.

As of October 8, the company has collected 69 percent of the total rent amount, comprising 91 percent of Offices rent and 50 percent of Retail rent. This compares to the collection rate of 36 percent for Retail that was reported in the week after the June quarter date.

All of its retail assets are open and, as of October 1, 86 percent of stores are open. Retailer sales has reached 90 percent of the same period last year

In September, footfall was 84 percent of the same period last year. Like-for-like retail sales in September for stores that were open were 90 percent of the same period last year.

Regarding retail Parks, the company noted that 48 percent of retail assets are out-of-town retail parks which are playing a key role in retailers' post-lockdown reopening strategies. The company continues to deliver outperformance at these locations.

In September, footfall on retail parks was 89 percent of the same period last year and like-for-like sales for stores that were open were 93 percent of the same period last year.

