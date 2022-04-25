US Markets
BLND

British Land sells majority stake in Paddington Central assets to GIC for $886 mln

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

UK commercial landlord British Land said on Monday it had sold 75% stake in most of its Paddington Central assets in London to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for 694 million pounds ($885.9 million).

Repeats to widen distribution

April 25 (Reuters) - UK commercial landlord British Land BLND.L said on Monday it had sold 75% stake in most of its Paddington Central assets in London to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for 694 million pounds ($885.9 million).

Paddington Central is a mixed-used realty asset with predominantly office spaces and some retail properties, housing major corporate firms including Microsoft MSFT.O, Visa V.N and Prudential PRU.L.

($1 = 0.7834 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLND MSFT V PRU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular