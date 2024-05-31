British Land Reveals Updated Share Structure

British Land Company plc (GB:BLND) has released an update.

British Land Company PLC has updated the market on its share capital structure, revealing that, as of May 31, 2024, there are 927,512,025 ordinary shares with voting rights, after accounting for 11,266,245 shares held in treasury. Shareholders and market participants can use this information to assess their notification obligations concerning voting rights percentages as per the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:BLND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.