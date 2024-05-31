British Land Reveals Updated Share Structure

News & Insights

British Land Company plc (GB:BLND) has released an update.

British Land Company PLC has updated the market on its share capital structure, revealing that, as of May 31, 2024, there are 927,512,025 ordinary shares with voting rights, after accounting for 11,266,245 shares held in treasury. Shareholders and market participants can use this information to assess their notification obligations concerning voting rights percentages as per the FCA’s rules.

