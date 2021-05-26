British Land posts annual loss on pandemic hit

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

UK commercial property firm British Land Co Plc posted a third consecutive annual loss on Wednesday, as the pandemic-related restrictions squeezed valuation of its office and retail portfolios.

May 26 (Reuters) - UK commercial property firm British Land Co Plc BLND.L posted a third consecutive annual loss on Wednesday, as the pandemic-related restrictions squeezed valuation of its office and retail portfolios.

The Broadgate Estate owner said loss after tax for 12 months ended March 31 came in at 1.08 billion pounds ($1.53 billion), compared with a loss of 1.11 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters