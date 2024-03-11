British Land names banking veteran William Rucker as chair-designate

Adds details on new chair in paragraphs 2-4

March 11 (Reuters) - Commercial property firm British Land BLND.L named banking veteran William Rucker as its chair-designate on Monday, replacing Tim Score who will step down after five years in the role.

Rucker, 60, the current chairman of asset manager Intermediate Capital Group ICP.L, had held the role at housebuilder Crest Nicholson CRST.L as well for more than seven years till 2018.

Separately, pub group Marston's MARS.L said Rucker would step down as chair of the group after more than five years in the role.

Rucker, who was also the former CEO and chairman at investment bank Lazard, will join the British Land board as a non-executive director and take up the role after the property firm's annual general meeting on July 9.

Sky News was the first to report on Rucker's appointment on Sunday.

