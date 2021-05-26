Markets

British Land FY21 Pre-tax Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Property development and investment company British Land Co. Plc (BRLAF.PK, BTLCY.PK, BLND.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 loss before taxation was 1.05 billion pounds, compared to last year's loss of 1.12 billion pounds.

IFRS basic loss per share was 111.2 pence, compared to 110.0 pence a year ago.

Underlying Profit was 201 million pounds, compared to last year's 306 million pounds, primarily reflecting an increase in provisions for rent receivables.

Underlying earnings per share were 18.8 pence, compared to 32.7 pence a year ago.

Revenue declined to 468 million pounds from last year's 613 million pounds.

Further, the company announced a full year dividend of 15.04p with the payment of final dividend in August 2021.

