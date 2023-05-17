British Land FY Underlying Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - British Land Co PLC (BLND.L) posted a pretax loss of 1.03 billion pounds for the year ended 31 March 2023 compared to profit of 963 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 112.0 pence compared to profit of 103.5 pence. Underlying profit increased to 265 million pounds from 249 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 28.3 pence compared to 27.0 pence.

Fiscal year revenue increased to 418 million pounds from 412 million pounds, prior year. Underlying revenue was 418 million pounds compared to 432 million pounds.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 11.04 pence per share, resulting in a full year dividend of 22.64 pence, up 3.3%. The final dividend will be paid on 28 July 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

