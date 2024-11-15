News & Insights

British Land Executives Boost Stake Under Share Plan

November 15, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

British Land Company plc (GB:BLND) has released an update.

British Land Company PLC announced that key executives, including CEO Simon Carter and CFO Bhavesh Mistry, have purchased shares and received matching shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This move aligns with their strategy to bolster internal ownership and confidence in the company’s growth prospects. The transactions were executed at a share price of 375.6 pence, highlighting a strong commitment from the management team.

